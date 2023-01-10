"Tell me he didn't say that" - WWE veteran shares his take on popular AEW star taking a personal jibe at Jeff Jarrett in recent promo

Last week's AEW Dynamite segment involving Jeff Jarrett has caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling community. This has led to WWE veteran Dutch Mantell commenting on the topic.

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the Acclaimed referenced Jeff Jarrett's wife in a diss against the veteran, claiming that Jeff was stealing money like he stole Kurt Angle's wife. Although done as part of the program, the comment sent waves through the pro-wrestling community as fans argued about it on social media.

Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell also shared his two cents on the topic in a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell. According to the veteran, the comment crossed the proverbial line and mixed professional and private life to an unacceptable degree:

"As soon as I heard that I went, 'Oh no, he didn't say that, tell me he didn't say that.' Because that's mixing wrestling and private life together. And I know Karen, I know what a Firebrand she is. I mean I have seen her go off and get mad and raise hell and brother, she'll back up an 18-wheeler... I don't know how well this is going to get over but apparently they are having a match." (1:19 - 1:58)

Jeff Jarrett's wife responded to the AEW star's comment on Dynamite

Max Caster's comments did not go down well with Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, as the latter took to Twitter to post a curt reply.

Karen was previously married to Kurt Angle, whom she divorced in 2008. Two years later, she married Jeff Jarrett. As predicted by Dutch Mantell, she was not impressed with the Acclaimed member's rap. Her tweet only had two words, but her response implied her disapproval of Caster's comment:

"Little B*TCH," she tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

In last week's match between Acclaimed and the team of Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, the AEW Tag team champions were able to come out on top. It remains to be seen if Jarrett will follow up on the feud in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Max Caster's rap about Jeff Jarrett? Sound off in the comments below!

