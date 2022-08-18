Tension teased between Chris Jericho and his protégé on AEW Dynamite; top star alludes to joining 4-time WWE Champion

Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson looked to settle things in their 2-out-of-3-falls match on AEW Dynamite. However, the post-match action has indicated some budding tension between Garcia and his mentor, Chris Jericho.

Coming back from an injury sustained at AEW Double or Nothing, Bryan suffered a crushing defeat to Daniel Garcia on Fight for the Fallen. With their saga leveled at 1-1, the self-proclaimed Dragon Slayer and the American Dragon went to war under the aforementioned stipulations this week.

Garcia scored the first fall when he locked Bryan in a Dragon Sleeper to force him to pass out. He returned to that well many times when Bryan reversed the sleeper hold into a cradle to score a pin and equalize.

The match ended with the American Dragon locking in the LeBell lock for the referee stoppage and subsequent victory on AEW Dynamite.

Following his victory, the former WWE Superstar ushered the crowd into showing respect to his opponent. Bryan extended his hand to the Red Death, but Chris Jericho stopped that and attacked the Blackpool Combat Club member.

However, Garcia took exception to Jericho's interference and pulled Y2J away for a shocking stand-off. The segment closed with a conflicted Daniel Garcia standing over Bryan.

It appeared Garcia didn't know whether he should follow his Jericho Appreciation Society leader or the man who had invited him into the Blackpool Combat Club.

