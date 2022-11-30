"Texting Buddy (Matthews)" - Twitter left in splits to AEW star's wife slamming Finn Balor on WWE RAW

WWE star Michin (aka Mia Yim) recently left the pro-wrestling world awed as she bodyslammed Finn Balor on the latest episode of RAW. Unsurprisingly, many fans flooded Twitter with reactions while her husband and AEW star Keith Lee.

The 33-year-old star had previously been a part of the WWE roster back in 2018 as Reckoning of the RETRIBUTION stable. After her release from WWE on November 4, 2021, she rejoined the roster this year as a babyface. In her very first appearance, she aligned herself with The O.C. against Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

This week on RAW, The O.C. and The Judgment Day faced each other in a 4 versus 4 tag team match. To general amazement, Michin was able to execute a picture-perfect bodyslam on Finn Balor as the latter was caught off-guard.

This led to an outpouring of reactions on Twitter, as fans brought in AEW star Keith Lee into the picture.

em @emilysbody @heeIusos no cause why did I full on think that since rhea came out with dominik, we’d see Keith Lee return to deal with dominik… I forgot Keith is in aew @heeIusos no cause why did I full on think that since rhea came out with dominik, we’d see Keith Lee return to deal with dominik… I forgot Keith is in aew

#WWERAW Mia Yim is low key going be made into a bigger star under HHH than Keith Lee in AEW.LOL. Mia Yim is low key going be made into a bigger star under HHH than Keith Lee in AEW.LOL.#WWERAW

TonyNoMore @ToniElire93 @ERAOFBNKS Keith lee has train her well @ERAOFBNKS Keith lee has train her well

TribalBeliever @hashira95 @slate_s42 Keith Lee at home turning on Raw while wondering where his wife has been @slate_s42 Keith Lee at home turning on Raw while wondering where his wife has been https://t.co/a8s3B1PzSY

#WWERaw Bro WWE stans would be going insane if Tony Khan had Mia Yim power slam Finn Balor in AEW Bro WWE stans would be going insane if Tony Khan had Mia Yim power slam Finn Balor in AEW #WWERaw

jacob🧂 (of the table) @SaltyJayyycob Am I really the only one gonna bring up how Mia Yim body slammed Finn Balor and commentary treated that like it was the craziest thing they’d ever seen? Am I really the only one gonna bring up how Mia Yim body slammed Finn Balor and commentary treated that like it was the craziest thing they’d ever seen?

Becky Lynch Fan Forever @kovuno @ERAOFBNKS First Rhea Ripley body slams Luke Gallows and now Mia Yim body slams Finn Balor, amazing I'm loving seeing these women getting a chance to toss men around for a change @ERAOFBNKS First Rhea Ripley body slams Luke Gallows and now Mia Yim body slams Finn Balor, amazing I'm loving seeing these women getting a chance to toss men around for a change 😊👍❤️

Rishard Woody @RishardWoody10 @DakotaKaiEra @MiaYim @Sheltyb803 This will be only time Keith Lee shows any emotion cuz he definitely don't do it on TV @DakotaKaiEra @MiaYim @Sheltyb803 This will be only time Keith Lee shows any emotion cuz he definitely don't do it on TV

Jan Gotti 😈 @JanniAreYouOkay Keith Lee so genuine i love him and his wife . They’re freaking adorable Keith Lee so genuine i love him and his wife . They’re freaking adorable

It remains to be seen if Keith Lee or Michin will acknowledge or respond to these hilarious comments soon.

The WWE star recently commented on her becoming a member of The O.C.

It has been less than a month since her return to the Stamford-based Promotion. However, Mia Yim's seamless blending in with the other members of The O.C. has not gone unnoticed.

Apparently, Michin was already on good terms with her current stablemates before she rejoined Triple H's roster. In a recent interview with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com, she confessed that she had worked with her allies in other promotions:

"We've known each other for a while. We've worked for a lot of the same companies together, so I've known them for... I don't even know how long. We've never worked together before, but we've always known each other and this is the first time we've actually worked together, but it doesn't feel off or different. It just feels natural because we've known each other for so long. They have taken great care of me since coming back," said Yim.

Judging by her current performance, many believe that Michin may be on the cusp of a dominant run soon. Only time will tell what her next step will be in WWE.

Do you think Mia Yim should join her husband Keith Lee in AEW or vice-versa? Sound off in the comments below!

