  "Thank god he's not here"- Major AEW name comments on Will Ospreay's absence

“Thank god he’s not here”- Major AEW name comments on Will Ospreay’s absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 19, 2025 14:26 GMT
Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay is popular among the fans (Image credit: AEW's YouTube channel)

Will Ospreay has been absent from the ring for the past few weeks. A top AEW name recently commented on his absence.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher were once very close friends during their time together in United Empire. However, things broke down between them after Ospreay wanted to leave the Don Callis Family. Fletcher decided to side with Don Callis and even attacked Ospreay during one of his matches. Since then, they competed in three singles matches at Full Gear 2024, Worlds End 2024, and Revolution 2025, with the score at 2-1 in the Aerial Assassin's favor. Currently, Ospreay is out of action due to a serious neck injury and even underwent surgery for the same.

During the WrestleDream 2025 post-show media scrum, Kyle Fletcher was asked if he had checked in on his former best friend following his surgery. The Protostar replied that he does not care about him.

“NOPE, DO NOT CARE. NEXT QUESTION. THANK GOD HE'S NOT HERE.” 😭

Will Ospreay's post-retirement plans have been revealed

At 32 years old, it's no surprise that Will Ospreay is fast approaching the tail end of his career. Even though he has quite a few years to go, he has already planned what he plans to do after retiring.

During a recent interview with Hey!(EW), Ospreay's real-life partner, Alex Windsor, stated that Ospreay dreams of becoming a postman and that is what he will do once he hangs up his boots.

“Speaking of postman, that’s his dream. When he leaves wrestling, he wants to be a postman. No, but that’s his retirement plan. He wants to be a postman. But it’s one of them things where he could be like, oh, I used to be a wrestler. Now I’m just a postie. But not any postie, the Royal Mail.” [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Ospreay will make his return from injury.

