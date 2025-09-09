AEW star Will Ospreay's post-retirement plans confirmed

Former AEW champion Will Ospreay is widely hailed as one of the best in-ring competitors in the world right now. The Aerial Assassin's fiancée, Alex Windsor, recently revealed the star's surprising post-retirement plans.

After having his neck destroyed by The Death Riders at All In: Texas, Will Ospreay set his sights on Jon Moxley and his crew, challenging them to face him and his allies Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match at Forbidden Door 2025. Although the babyfaces emerged victorious in the violent bout, the night ended in disaster for Ospreay after the match, as Mox drilled him with multiple Paradigm Shifts before having his neck stomped with a steel chair wrapped around it.

Prevailing opinions suggest that the aforementioned angle was meant to write the former AEW International Champion off ahead of the neck surgery he is reportedly set to undergo soon. While viewers will be eagerly waiting for The Commonwealth Kingpin's return, Will Ospreay's partner, Alex Windsor, recently revealed that the Englishman's "dream" after retiring from the squared circle is to supposedly become a postman, ideally for The Royal Mail.

Speaking on her recent interview with RJ City on Hey!(EW), she stated:

“Speaking of postman, that’s his dream. When he leaves wrestling, he wants to be a postman. No, but that’s his retirement plan. He wants to be a postman. But it’s one of them things where he could be like, oh, I used to be a wrestler. Now I’m just a postie. But not any postie, the Royal Mail.” [H/T - Fightful]

It remains to be seen when Ospreay will make his AEW comeback.

Alex Windsor is set for action on AEW Dynamite

Last week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, Alex Windsor challenged Mercedes Mone for her TBS Championship one-on-one after failing to win the belt in a four-way bout at Forbidden Door 2025. The "Iron Willed" challenger pulled out all the stops to take down The CEO, but the latter managed to execute a pinfall on Alex and secure the win.

After the match, Mercedes rejected Windsor's gesture of respect and attacked her, tying her up in the Statement Maker submission. Fortunately, the Englishwoman was rescued by the returning Riho, who seemingly has her sights set on the TBS Title. The former Women's World Champion will team up with Windsor to take on "Nine Belts" Mone and Emi Sakura this week on AEW Dynamite.

Match graphic for Mercedes Mone/Emi Sakura vs Riho/Alex Windsor [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen whether Alex Windsor and Riho will function well as a team this coming Wednesday.

