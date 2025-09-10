  • home icon
  • "Thank you Tony," "AEW genuinely creates stars"- Fans erupt after Bryan Danielson makes shocking claim about CM Punk and Cody Rhodes

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:36 GMT
Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, &amp; Cody Rhodes
Bryan Danielson makes shocking claim about CM Punk and Cody Rhodes [Image via allelitewrestling.com & WWE.com]

Bryan Danielson recently talked about former AEW stars Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. The latter two are the biggest names who made the jump from All Elite Wrestling to the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, their success is often tied back to AEW, and The American Dragon seems to hold a similar perspective on the matter.

Speaking on Kairouz Bros, the former AEW World Champion claimed that The American Nightmare became a megastar in WWE because of the platform AEW gave him to showcase his talent. He added that CM Punk only made his return due to All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, if there had been no AEW, Rhodes and Punk might not have been at their current stardom in WWE.

"If AEW wouldn’t have started, would Cody Rhodes be where he is right now? No, they have a megastar because AEW exists. Would CM Punk ever have come back? Probably not." he said
These comments quickly caught fire on the internet. Fans largely agreed with The American Dragon, saying AEW was responsible for Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's success in WWE. Moreover, some people on X even thanked Tony Khan for bringing back The Best in the World in professional wrestling.

Furthermore, some X users called Danielson's words the undisputed truth that cannot be changed. Besides, fans also agreed due to it coming from a legend like Bryan Danielson himself. People said that All Elite Wrestling has been creating stars for the future of professional wrestling that should be appreciated.

Check out some top reactions below:

Bryan Danielson questions WWE's decision to counter-program AEW

WWE caused a major buzz in the wrestling world when it revealed that it will host a PLE called Wrestlepalooza on the same day as AEW's All Out. This decision led All Elite Wrestling to move its show from evening to afternoon timing on the same day, September 20. Recently, Bryan Danielson questioned WWE's decision to counter-progream AEW.

In the same interview with Kairouz Bros, The American Dragon said that he really wants to know how WWE came up with this decision. He admitted that AEW is not a threat to WWE in any capacity. Therefore, he expressed his curiosity on why the Stamford-based promotion still thinks AEW is a major competition for them.

"It’s interesting because we’re not at the point of being a threat. It’s one of the things that people who really crave power and a lot of money play these weird games that I don’t understand." he said [H/T: Ringside News]

Bryan Danielson seems to be frustrated with how WWE is treating AEW. That said, both companies are now stacking up their big events for the upcoming weekend. It will be interesting to see who will eventually be successful in this counter-programming war.

