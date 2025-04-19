"Thank you Tony Khan" chants suddenly break out at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

AEW President Tony Khan has been mentioned a lot within the confines of WWE over the last few weeks, but not always by name. However, at today's NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event, the crowd sent its thanks to the All Elite Chief.

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page were formerly signed to All Elite Wrestling, but both are now competing in NXT. They squared off today for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver, and the crowd was obviously invested in the match—so much so that they felt the need to thank Tony Khan.

As Saints and Page grappled for control on the top turnbuckle, the audience broke into loud "Thank you Tony" chants, sending their sarcastic appreciation to the AEW President for releasing Ricky Saints earlier this year. Check it out in the clip below:

The NXT crowd has been especially snide toward Tony Khan in recent weeks, especially where Ricky Saints and Ethan Page are concerned. Mics have picked up fans chanting "Tony fumbled" in a nod to Page's lack of opportunities and Saints' months-long absence before their AEW departures.

Ricky Saints ultimately defeated Ethan Page to retain his NXT North American Championship. Whether the two will continue finding success in WWE remains to be seen.

