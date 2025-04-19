Former AEW star's winning streak comes to an end; current WWE champion busted open after big win

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver is underway hours before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and a top star suffered another loss. Today, Ricky Saints had his first successful title defense when he defeated Ethan Page to retain the NXT North American Championship at the premium live event.

Earlier this month, Ricky Saints cemented his name in the promotion's history when he won the NXT North American Championship from The Culling's Shawn Spears. However, the celebration was cut short when Ethan Page attacked Saints from behind and raised the title in the air.

Later, All Ego defeated Eddy Thorpe, Lexis King, and Wes Lee to earn a shot against the North American Champion at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. In a stellar back-and-forth in Las Vegas with several near falls, Saints hit a spear followed by a Rochambeau to win his first title defense at a premium live event.

Page's last pinfall loss was in March when he lost a Street Fight to Je'Von Evans. However, the win came with a cost for Saints, as he was seen bleeding when he exited the ring with bruised lips, which happened during the match's final moments. It'll be interesting to see which star steps up to Ricky Saints in the coming weeks.

