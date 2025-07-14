"Thank You AEW"- Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message after All In 2025

An ex-WWE star sent a wholesome message after performing at All In: Texas. AEW's biggest event of the year lived up to its hype. Last Saturday was a huge night for Tony Khan and his army as they showcased why the promotion is considered exceptional by many. Tay Melo, who performed at Globe Life Field, recently broke her silence after the groundbreaking event.

The 30-year-old star returned to AEW after almost two and a half years. She has been active since June 2025. She was part of the first-ever Women's Gauntlet Match and drew many eyes. Unfortunately, she didn't win the high-stakes bout. Athena won the contest and now has a chance to cash in on AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm anytime she wants.

The former WWE star recently took to X/Twitter and said that she has been grateful for her opportunities after her All In performance. She also went on to thank the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Just now having time to post this and I’m so grateful for everything in my life. What a life I get to live.. the feeling of gratitude is bigger than anything. I’ll keep going, I’ll keep adapting, learning and evolving. GOD is amazing and I’m so blessed. Thank you @AEW," she wrote.

Melo was part of WWE from 2016 to 2020. She joined All Elite Wrestling in August 2020.

Tay Melo discusses a major possibility in AEW

Fans have been asking for the introduction of a tag team championship in the women's division for a long time. Anna Jay and Tay Melo are the two names who are thriving in the tag division.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo, the 30-year-old star said that TayJay has been waiting for the opportunity to fight for the tag team championship.

"I have been reading about the titles, the tag titles, so maybe it’s in the future—who knows? TayJay is here, and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one. So it’s a dream for us. If it happens, we’re here, and we’re coming for it," she said.

It will be interesting to see what will be next for the promising star.

