"Maybe it's in the future" - Female star addresses massive AEW rumors

AEW's women's division is currently thriving. Tony Khan has managed to create something special, and hopefully, he will continue booking female wrestlers strongly.

Ad

AEW star Tay Melo has the potential to be a huge star. She joined the Jacksonville-based company in 2020 and has enjoyed moderate success. She is currently in an alliance with former Dark Order member Anna Jay, and fans have been appreciating their partnership.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at AnimeVerse Fest, she expressed the desire to become AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions. Even though the title hasn't been introduced yet by the company, the Brazilian native acknowledged rumors of its existence.

Ad

Trending

For those unaware, media reports recently claimed that the company created the women's tag team title last year, and there is now renewed interest in introducing it. Meanwhile, Melo said that it would be a dream come true if TayJay won tag team gold in the future.

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

"I have been reading about the titles, the tag titles, so maybe it’s in the future—who knows? TayJay is here, and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one. So it’s a dream for us. If it happens, we’re here, and we’re coming for it," Melo said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Ad

Ad

Tay Melo on her goals in AEW

Tay Melo made her All Elite Wrestling return after a two-year absence at the Fyter Fest TV special last month. In the aforementioned interview, she said that her current goal is to get used to the feeling of being inside the squared circle and be a top name in the company.

"I feel, like, right now, I want to get in the ring. I want to get reps. I want to put myself out there. I want to prove to myself and to people that I can still do it; that I can wrestle at this top level. Because that’s what AEW is right now. You know, everybody’s wrestling, like, at a crazy level… I just want to have great matches," she said.

Ad

Tay Melo is a fan favorite, and Tony Khan must consider pushing her as a singles competitor. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star in the Jacksonville-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action