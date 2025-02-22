"Thank you, Tony!" Fans react to AEW President's statement following underwhelming SmackDown

The year 2024 was not a pleasant one for Tony Khan's AEW, as many of its roster members were sidelined due to injury. Additionally, the company garnered immense negative publicity for various reasons. Furthermore, their shows kept losing viewers.

Ad

Fortunately, Tony Khan has improved his game this year. Dynamite and Collision have been on fire lately, and it appears like the company is set for a great 2025. While All Elite Wrestling has been on song, its rival WWE has been receiving a lot of criticism lately. Fans were not happy with the results of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches earlier this month and are worried about WrestleMania's match card. Additionally, the weekly episodes of SmackDown, including the latest edition, have been underwhelming in recent times.

Ad

Trending

Nevertheless, Khan has been receiving praise for his booking decisions. A few hours ago, the All Elite Wrestling President released a statement on X in which he hyped the upcoming episode of Collision.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! We're on a tremendous run of AEW shows currently, + [sic] we have some very exciting rivalries heating up now as we approach Revolution. See you TOMORROW night on @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT! Don’t miss Saturday Night #AEWCollision TOMORROW," he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans responded to his statement with positivity and optimism. They thanked the 42-year-old for 'saving professional wrestling' and delivering engaging shows.

Fans react to Tony Khan's statement on X. [Images via Khan's X]

Fans react to Tony Khan's statement on X. [Image via Khan's X]

Several AEW talents are reportedly frustrated with Tony Khan for not holding production meetings

According to Bryan Alvarez of WON, Tony Khan constantly refuses to hold production meetings, and this is bothersome to many talents in the company.

Ad

"The bigger story here than this was just such a f**king disaster is not a week goes by, not one week goes by where I don’t hear from somebody in AEW saying, ‘Why the f*ck don’t we have production meetings? We need production meetings. Things happen on every show where if we had a production meeting, they wouldn’t happen.’ But Tony [Khan] refuses to do production meetings, and here we are," Alvarez said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

It will be interesting to see if Khan responds to these claims in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE