4 Mistakes WWE made on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown this week had some top segments headlined by The Rock’s appearance. However, the show failed to deliver on many other fronts.

Ad

The show has been losing ratings in recent months, and that could be a reason why The Final Boss decided to show up on this week’s episode. However, his appearance did not have much impact on the overall quality of the blue brand's show tonight.

The creative team continued to have many misses through the night, possibly due to the reported last-minute change in plans. It was far from the usual tone of SmackDown episodes booked by Triple H.

Ad

Trending

Check out the four major mistakes WWE made on Friday night’s SmackDown.

#4. Trish Stratus’s involvement led to the same outcome

Ad

Trish Stratus tried to save Tiffany Stratton from a beatdown last week. However, Nia Jax laid her out. Her spot was overshadowed by Charlotte Flair.

The latest edition of SmackDown once again saw Trish run out in hopes of saving Tiffany. Once again, she suffered the same fate at the hands of The Irresistible Force.

WWE clearly wants to book a big women’s tag team match for Elimination Chamber in Canada. But was flattening a legend like Trish Stratus twice necessary?

Ad

Trish could have run down with a weapon and taken out the heels to stand tall. It would have allowed her to challenge them to a match Elimination Chamber alongside Tiffany Stratton. The angle would have helped establish Tiffy Time as a babyface.

#3. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's rivalry

Solo Siko and Jacob Fatu met at the top of the night to discuss what happened on last week’s WWE SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf acknowledged that Sikoa did not mean to hit Tama Tonga at ringside, but told him to be extremely careful.

Ad

Later in the night, the two men teamed up to face Damian Priest and Braun Strowman. This time, however, Fatu hit Sikoa with a Superkick by mistake, allowing the babyfaces to take advantage and ultimately win the match.

The rivalry for WrestleMania 41 is shaping up well. However, WWE is taking the same route it has done numerous times to get to the boiling point. Instead of hitting each other big mistake every week, the two dominant men should agree to settle their differences at WrestleMania in a top promo segment before brawling with each other.

Ad

#2. Drew McIntyre's loss on WWE SmackDown

Ad

Drew McIntyre was looking to hunt down Roman Reigns upon his return to WWE late last year. Now, he is simply taking losses to stars who are yet to establish themselves as a threat in singles competition.

Jimmy Uso got a piece of The Scottish Warrior on SmackDown. The egoistic star tasted defeat when the tag team specialist rolled him for the three count.

Drew McIntyre got his revenge when he attacked Jimmy Uso after the match. However, the record will always show another loss for Drew McIntyre, who deserves a lot more as a former WWE Champion.

Ad

Most fans now believe his build for WrestleMania has been down in the dumps, and it’s unclear who he will face as he is one of the most established heels on the roster.

#1. Cody Rhodes' reaction to The Rock's demands

Ad

Cody Rhodes’ facial expressions always tell a story. It’s one of the reasons why he has had some top promo segments with other superstars.

However, something was missing on Friday night. The Rock seemed to have caught everyone off-guard, including Cody Rhodes, with his puzzling demand.

He wants Cody to give his soul to The Final Boss and reign as the supreme champion. However, The American Nightmare’s reaction seemed off as he too didn’t seem to know what was being talked about. If he doesn’t know what The Rock wants, then he wouldn’t be able to answer it.

Backstage, things should have been talked about before the all-important SmackDown segment. However, Cody Rhodes failed to deliver as his reaction wasn’t solid enough. He continues to get overshadowed by The Final Boss, unlike CM Punk or Roman Reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE