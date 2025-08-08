“Thanks to Brock Lesnar,” “What the hell”- Fans go berserk following huge positive update on AEW

AEW is having a massive year. Their weekly shows, as well as pay-per-views, have been on fire, and it does not appear that they are losing momentum anytime soon. Last month, they hosted All In 2025 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. This event drew more than 25,000 people and was a resounding success.

All Elite Wrestling's flagship weekly show, Dynamite, is thriving. 2024 was not a very good year. However, its ratings have drastically improved this year. A few hours ago, WON's Dave Meltzer revealed this week's viewership numbers.

Metlzer's tweet stated that Dynamite garnered 711,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 year-old demographic. This is undoubtedly a massive achievement and one of the highest-rated episodes this year.

"AEW did 711K/0.18. Doesn't include MAX which skews heavy 18-49." wrote Metlzer.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON AEW did 711K/0.18. Doesn't include MAX which skews heavy 18-49.

Fans responded to the above tweet with a wide range of reactions. While most were overjoyed to see these numbers, others were cynical. One particular user claimed that Brock Lesnar's WWE return led to the ratings bump.

Fans react to this week's Dynamite ratings. (Images via Dave Meltzer's X handle)

AEW president Tony Khan on WWE's counterprogramming strategy

The rivalry between WWE and AEW is fierce. The Stamford-based company has been implementing a counterprogramming strategy, and this has received polarising reception from fans as well as veterans.

Tony Khan was asked about this business move at Double or Nothing's media scrum. Interestingly, the 42-year-old gave a modest and mature reply.

"Pretty consistent. I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling I’ve seen since Jim Crockett Promotions. A lot of scheduling went that way. And I can tell you this will go a lot differently than that did," said Khan. [H/T: Vice]

All Elite Wrestling is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door 2025. This pay-per-view will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England, on August 24.

