5 WWE Superstars who are badly affected by Brock Lesnar's return

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 08, 2025 07:51 GMT
The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar (Image via WWE
Brock Lesnar is a former Universal Champion (Image via WWE's Youtube)

Brock Lesnar made his blockbuster return to WWE after a two-year absence due to controversy. He surprised everyone by returning at SummerSlam after the main event of Night Two.

After John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, The Beast Incarnate's music played, and he hit Cena with a brutal F5, leaving him lying in the middle of the ring. Lesnar has always been at the top of the card throughout his time with the company.

Let's take a look at five superstars who are badly affected by the Beast's return.

#5. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has gained widespread popularity among fans over the past few months. Fans have been rallying heavily behind him, and he's one of the top merchandise sellers in the company.

During the SummerSlam post-show press conference, while fans were chanting "We Want Kross," Triple H ignored them and mistook their chants for "We Want Brock."

Focusing too much on Brock Lesnar going forward might result in less attention being given to Kross' storylines.

#4. R-Truth

R-Truth has been one of the most interesting opponents John Cena has faced during his Retirement Tour. In a recent interview, Truth said he has unfinished business with the 17-time World Champion.

However, with Brock Lesnar's return, it's very likely that plans for another short feud between Cena and Truth could be scrapped. With only four months left in Cena's wrestling career, it seems fitting that he competes against newer opponents.

#3. Randy Orton

WWE has been teasing Randy Orton's heel turn for nearly a year now. Recently, fans believed that the turn was very close to happening after The American Nightmare beat Orton at Night of Champions.

However, now that Brock Lesnar is back, there is a chance that WWE can delay the plans for Randy's turn. Even if the turn happens, it'll just play second fiddle to the Brock storyline.

#2. Brock Lesnar's return badly affected the WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes corrected his mistake by finally giving it his all against John Cena at SummerSlam. He regained his Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cena at his best at MetLife Stadium.

Despite beating The Cenation Leader in the main event, Cody's achievement got overshadowed by the return of The Beast. After the show ended, Brock Lesnar made all the headlines, which may have undermined the value of Cody's win.

#1. John Cena

The Cenation Leader is now very close to his retirement match. After SummerSlam, Cena has only a few dates and even fewer matches remaining in his active wrestling career. He has been booked very strongly throughout his retirement run so far.

However, with Lesnar's return, it's possible that Cena might get squashed by The Beast in their upcoming match. This could cause fans to lose interest in the rest of the farewell tour and hurt Cena's momentum.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

bell-icon Manage notifications