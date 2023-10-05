"Thanks for doing it, the crowd loved you" - Tony Khan's backstage reaction to WWE Hall of Famer's first AEW match (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has had the honor of working with a number of WWE Hall of Famers during his time in All Elite Wrestling, but what did he think of the debut match from one of the Hall of Famers?

On the August 9th edition of Dynamite, RVD made his AEW debut against Jack Perry in an FTW Rules match for the FTW Championship. It was a match that certainly surprised a lot of people, given how well Van Dam performed despite how many years he has been in the business.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam had nothing but nice things to say about Tony Khan, claiming that the AEW president really enjoyed his work.

“Yeah Tony’s awesome, he’s awesome and both matches that I had [he gave] similar feedback. He was real appreciative, ‘thanks Rob that was awesome, thanks for doing it, the crowd loved you, boom boom boom, thanks dude that was cool, let’s do it again.’ That kind of thing.” [11:06-11:30]

Rob also opened up about the fact that Tony was a huge ECW fan during the 1990s and admitted that they may have crossed paths many years ago when Tony Khan was a teenager.

“It is possible that our paths could have crossed, could have had a conversation and not known it, I don’t know. But he did go out of his way to tell me he was there the night of the stretcher match between me and Sabu in 96, and also he believes that that was the night that I was elevated, that I ascended to another level of superstar status.” [11:40-12:15]

Tony Khan recently welcomed another WWE Hall of Famer into AEW

Rob Van Dam isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer Tony Khan has brought to AEW this year, with the most recent example being the Rated-R Superstar Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE.

Copeland shocked the world when he arrived at the end of the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1st. The Rated-R Superstar has since made it clear that he will be part of the AEW roster for the foreseeable future.

Adam will make his in-ring debut on the October 10th edition of AEW Dynamite against Luchasaurus, the right arm of destruction for Edge's former tag team partner and long-time friend Christian Cage.

