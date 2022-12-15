On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, the wrestling world was shocked as former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho lost against debuting wrestler Action Andretti. Fans mocked the All Elite President Tony Khan for booking the match.

The Ocho wanted to regain his confidence after losing the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli this past Saturday at Ring of Honor: Final Battle. Jericho thus had a match against Action Andretti.

It was a fairly long match, and when the WWE veteran looked to gain the victory, the 27-year-old surprised everyone as he hit a Standing Moonsault to claim the win.

The wrestling world had mixed opinions about this booking decision. Some believed this could be one of the best stories, while others felt the opposite.

Thanks @IAmJericho Alright, I’m out.There are 138 guys on the AEW Roster that could use this push, and they give it to some unknown vanillamidget jobber.Thanks @TonyKhan for ruining AEW. #AEWDynamite @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho Alright, I’m out. ✌️There are 138 guys on the AEW Roster that could use this push, and they give it to some unknown vanillamidget jobber.Thanks @TonyKhan for ruining AEW. #AEWDynamite

"This is either gonna go down as one of the greatest booking decisions ever or one of the sh******* booking decisions ever," a fan tweeted.

Many fans praised Chris Jericho for giving the rookie this big win.

RyanGamingTD @RyanGamingTD @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho Cm punk would have never put this man over on live tv. Hats off to Jericho for doing it 🤟 @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho Cm punk would have never put this man over on live tv. Hats off to Jericho for doing it 🤟

Jason @Jason95776214 @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho Chris Jericho is one of the most unselfish guys out there. He's all about the business and getting guys over @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho Chris Jericho is one of the most unselfish guys out there. He's all about the business and getting guys over

Deuce McGillicuddy @MC_Lovecraft @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho The next person who complains about Jericho's ego gets a slap. He bent over backwards to help get that kid over and Andretti stepped up. @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho The next person who complains about Jericho's ego gets a slap. He bent over backwards to help get that kid over and Andretti stepped up.

People also compared this win to the iconic 123 Kid win against Razor Ramon.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho '123 aNd RaZoR' for people who don't understand why that worked or was important @AEW @ActionAndretti @IAmJericho '123 aNd RaZoR' for people who don't understand why that worked or was important

Tony Khan also appreciated Andretti on Twitter and announced that he has signed the rookie to AEW.

