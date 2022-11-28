"That was my biggest regret" - Former WWE Superstar opens up on 'rookie move' after signing with Tony Khan

Despite being a proficient performer in the pro-wrestling business, former WWE Superstar Saraya recently expressed her dismay when she saw reactions to her AEW Dynamite promo.

The Anti-Diva made a name for herself in WWE, feuding against some of the best stars on their roster. In September of this year, she made her debut for All Elite Wrestling, pleasantly surprising fans worldwide. However, it appears that the ring rust from being away has affected her skills, as fans had a significant negative reaction to her promo on Dynamite.

Opening up on the said reaction in a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Saraya stated how disappointed she was.

"I hadn't been around the wrestling community like online in a while and I made the rookie move to check it that week," she told Aubrey Edwards and Alex Abrahantes. "That was my biggest regret is checking it because it made me feel awful and...I didn't think it was that terrible. I was just getting in the swing of things, I was f**** nervous, I let the nerves get the better of me and that's on me." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

The former WWE star was apparently concerned about returning to pro wrestling itself

While fan reaction was certainly a disappointment for Saraya after her promo, the AEW star revealed that she was left wondering if her return was a mistake as well.

During the same episode of AEW Unrestricted, the former WWE Superstar discussed her fears regarding her return to pro wrestling.

"I will tell you though, the second week when I did the promo, which wasn’t the best promo I ever did and I was really disappointed in it, I realized how crazy the internet community can be," said Saraya. "I even, in my head at that point, was like 'did I make a mistake coming back?'" [H/T :WrestleTalk]

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker

#ProWrestling 🖤 I started training around the same time “Paige” was rated the #1 female in wrestling. Now I’m at war with Saraya in the house I helped build. I started training around the same time “Paige” was rated the #1 female in wrestling. Now I’m at war with Saraya in the house I helped build. #ProWrestling 🖤 https://t.co/0pLdl3qM4K

However, Sarya's first match in AEW has received heavy appreciation. It remains to be seen what her next move in the promotion will be.

Who would you want Saraya to feud against next? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes