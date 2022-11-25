"Did I make a mistake coming back?" - Major AEW star had doubts about signing with Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan has signed a plethora of talent since the promotion began. One of the latest signees was former WWE Superstar and multi-time champion Saraya (fka Paige). Shortly after her debut, Saraya was second-guessing herself and wondered if she had made the wrong decision.

The former WWE Superstar made her debut for Tony Khan's promotion on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. She instantly started a feud with former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The following week, the first-ever NXT Women's Champion addressed the AEW crowd for the first time. Her promo received a lot of backlash from the wrestling world.

Saraya was a special guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interaction, she mentioned that after watching her first promo and the reaction she got from the wrestling community, she felt that the decision to show up on AEW was a mistake.

“I will tell you though, the second week when I did the promo, which wasn’t the best promo I ever did and I was really disappointed in it, I realized how crazy the internet community can be,” said Saraya. “I even, in my head at that point, was like ‘did I make a mistake coming back?’" said Saraya. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Saraya made her in-ring debut for Tony Khan's promotion recently

In 2017, the former WWE Divas Champion wrestled for the last time. Five years later, she returned to in-ring action in Tony Khan's promotion.

A few weeks ago, Saraya revealed she was finally cleared to compete. Immediately after making that announcement, she challenged Britt Baker to a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

After a tough battle at the show, Saraya managed to earn the pinfall victory.

After her first match and win in almost half a decade, she celebrated the victory with her family and friends.

