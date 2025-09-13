"That fan base hates Goldberg" - WWE veteran explains why Goldberg might not join AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg announced his retirement from professional wrestling in July. The 58-year-old wrestled his final match in WWE on July 12, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he was defeated by the then-World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther.

Goldberg was talking on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he hinted that it might not be his last match, expressing disappointment with how it was treated. AEW could be one option for Da Man to go if he's not content with his final bout, but WWE veteran Vince Russo explains why Tony Khan might not bring him over.

Russo was talking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he claimed that the AEW fanbase hates Bill Goldberg. He said that he can see Tony Khan bringing in Goldberg in a heartbeat, but might not do it because it would go against what his loyal fanbase wants.

"Here's the problem. I could definitely see Tony doing it in a heartbeat. I can definitely see this, but on the other side of the coin, it's totally against everything his fan base wants. Totally. That fan base loves, everybody loves Sting. Sting is universally loved. That fan base hates Goldberg. So even if Tony Khan really wants to bring him in, because I'm hearing everything, oh, bro, you didn't go out the way you want, oh, we got one, you know, he's hearing all that, but is he gonna go against his fan base that would absolutely hate Goldberg being there?" Russo said.

Goldberg and Guther wrestled a 15-minute match, in which the former lost via a technical submission. He proceeded to give a farewell speech following his match, but it was cut mid-way through due to time constraints, and this really angered the three-time WWE World Champion.

