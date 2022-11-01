"That doesn't get any heat on him" - Jim Cornette lashes out at WWE legend's protégé for exposing himself in AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently opined that former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara is not fulfilling his heel role effectively in AEW.

Guevara, a three-time TNT Champion, has been associated with The Jericho Appreciation Society for a while. The Spanish God has been aligned with Chris Jericho since his debut in the company in 2019, with the former Inner Circle. However, following a babyface run, he recently turned heel to join the JAS.

Speaking on Guevara's heel run on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette opined that the run has been less than stellar. He stated that The Spanish God's moves are babyface-like and do not generate heat for the former TNT Champion.

"He's [Sammy Guevara] not working like a heel. He's still doing the big spring board into the jumping cutter off the top rope or the back moon salt into the asahara, fu*k*ng water slide or whatever the f*ck they call everything and and that doesn't get any heat on him, his face and his girl do that. But then he wants to outshine the baby face and still impress people that he's crazy and he'll risk his neck so they'll cheer what he does even though they're supposed to hate him." [4:02 - 4:31]

Jim Cornette previously advised the AEW star to stay out of trouble

The former WWE manager has been largely critical of Sammy Guevara in the past as well. Cornette had spoken about the Spanish God's propensity to be "running that mouth."

In an earlier appearance on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Jim Cornette had some advice for the young AEW star. He asked the former TNT Champion not to show people his "true character" as it has gotten him into trouble.

"Either the hot chick or the fact that you hadn't paralyzed yourself if you keep on doing stupid sh*t or if you running that mouth like you're a goddamn member of the Gracie Family, Sammy, then someone else might paralyze you first. So my advice to Sammy would be, stop showing people so much of your true character because it's done nothing but get you in trouble for the last six months," said Jim Cornette [3:24-4:07]

Sammy Guevara's latest appearance saw him go up against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite. Despite a commendable effort, he lost against The American Dragon.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's opinion about the AEW star? Sound off in the comments below!

While using quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes