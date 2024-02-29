"That guy has done some things not everyone has been a big fan of" - Former AEW star comments on Cody Rhodes turning The Rock heel in WWE (Exclusive)

A former AEW star recently gave his thoughts on The Rock's shocking heel turn in the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns storyline. The star in question is none other than QT Marshall.

The American Nightmare recently chose Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania XL at the Kick-Off event a couple of weeks ago. At the event, we also saw the shocking heel turn of The Rock who smacked Cody Rhodes on the face for mentioning his family.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, QT Marshall spoke about Cody Rhodes' storyline involving The Rock leading into WrestleMania XL:

"When he went back to the WWE and I saw the reactions he was getting, and gutting it out with a torn pec, the only thing I didn't think and he'll probably be upset with me for saying this was that he was gonna turn my hero The Rock into a bad guy. If you think about it, that guy has done some things not everyone has been a big fan of when it comes to the outside of the wrestling stuff between movies and all this other drama. The moment that he said, I'm gonna be in the main event of WrestleMania, that was it, that's all he had to say and everyone thought, they were not messing up Cody's story. So that's something he and I do talk about just how wild it is." [14:23-15:14]

Vince Russo has a problem with Darby Allin mentioning Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

Former WCW Champion Vince Russo recently spoke about Darby Allin's promo from the February 14, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The former TNT Champion cut a heated promo on The Young Bucks and also mentioned Cody Rhodes during it, which started loud Cody chants among the audience.

Speaking on the recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Darby Allin should have been careful before cutting the promo on Dynamite:

"Bro, there is nothing wrong with you know the guy cutting a shoot promo but he's been in front of that fan base for four years. He should have realized if he's gonna set up the promo that way, there is a chance of them chanting Cody's name. Now, I would say Chris, and maybe this is where EC3 again, is actively in it. I would say, you don't want them chanting another guy's name from the competing promotion. That's what I would say," Vince Russo said. (05:08 - 05:48)

The American Nightmare was an EVP during his time with All Elite Wrestling, which was often seen as a bad thing for Rhodes if he won marquee matches in the company.

