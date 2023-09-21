"That guy should be fired" - Fans in anger as Jon Moxley allegedly suffers a concussion after taking piledriver on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Jon Moxley took a dangerous spot in his match on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, leaving fans divided on Twitter.

Moxley defended his AEW International title against Rey Fenix. The bout was rapid, with high-flying moves, hard-hitting strikes, and dramatic near falls that had fans on the edge of their seats.

However, it was the climax of the match that left fans in disbelief. Rey Fenix executed a Senton from the top rope and then transitioned into a Piledriver. The referee's hand came down for the three-count, but to everyone's amazement, Jon Moxley did not kick out.

Instead, the referee played it off as if Jon Moxley had a shoulder up, creating confusion. Fenix lifted him again for a second Piledriver, securing the victory and the championship.

Wrestling fans on Twitter responded to it with mixed reactions. Some fans said these dangerous spots happened regularly in Tony Khan's promotion, while others compared it to the infamous spot between Owen Hart and Stone Cold, where the latter broke his neck.

Many fans didn't like the spot, calling it too dangerous, and said Rey Fenix should be fired.

Check out the reaction below:

However, Moxley was able to recover and exit the ring unaided. It remains to be seen whether he will suffer any long-term effects from the spot.

Jon Moxley compares AEW star to Michael Jordan

Former AEW International Champion Jon Moxley recently compared his Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson to Michael Jordan.

In an interview on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati, Moxley compared Bryan to Michael Jordan and advised the fans to appreciate him while they still can:

"We’ve seen people be here one day, and their careers are over the next. Every time you get to see these greats wrestle — Terry Funk was here a couple weeks ago, now he’s not. Any time you get to see these greats wrestle, you should really stop and pause and think about how fortunate you are to be seeing this. Once Micheal Jordan retired, you can’t turn on the TV and watch Micheal Jordan play basketball anymore. You got a chance to see Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, you know, stop and pause and really enjoy it while it’s here because you’re enjoying something special.”

Recently, Bryan Danielson stated that he plans on wrestling for just another full year before transitioning into a part-time schedule.

