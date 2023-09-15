Jon Moxley compares former WWE Champion to Michael Jordan, tells fans to enjoy his presence while they can

Jon Moxley is currently riding high as AEW's International Champion, having recently captured the title from Orange Cassidy. He and his Blackpool Combat Club compatriots have been running roughshod over the roster, but nothing lasts forever.

Moxley's partner, Bryan Danielson, recently announced that he intends to wrestle for just one more year before stepping away from full-time competition, after which he could reportedly become more of a part-time attraction for All Elite Wrestling.

With The American Dragon's full-time career winding down, Jon Moxley shared a message to fans of the five-time WWE world champion. Speaking to ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati, Mox said that he believes Danielson's words but can't imagine a world where The American Dragon isn't wrestling.

"I find it hard to imagine a world where a healthy Bryan Danielson stops wrestling at all, but I definitely feel like he’s a hundred percent serious saying he wants to wind it down and not be wrestling as frequently, on the road and being away from his kids every week. I one hundred percent buy that, it’s true. I find it hard to imagine him actively being [for sure] he’s never going to wrestle again, I find that hard to imagine, not saying it couldn’t happen."

Jon Moxley compared Bryan Danielson to NBA legend Michael Jordan and advised fans to appreciate getting to see one of the all-time greats wrestle on television while they still can.

"We’ve seen people be here one day, and their careers are over the next. Every time you get to see these greats wrestle — Terry Funk was here a couple weeks ago, now he’s not. Any time you get to see these greats wrestle, you should really stop and pause and think about how fortunate you are to be seeing this. Once Micheal Jordan retired, you can’t turn on the TV and watch Micheal Jordan play basketball anymore. You got a chance to see Bryan Danielson on Dynamite, you know, stop and pause and really enjoy it while it’s here because you’re enjoying something special.” [h/t Fightful]

Jon Moxley called Bryan Danielson "the most perfect pure pro wrestler" to ever live

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are having the time of their lives in The Blackpool Combat Club. Alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, they have been inflicting their own violent ideals on the rest of the roster for well over a year.

In the same interview with ESPN 1530, The Purveyor of Violence heaped more praise on The American Dragon, calling him "the most perfect pure pro wrestler that I think has ever lived."

Jon Moxley praised Danielson's style and versatility, saying that anyone would be sucked into one of Bryan's matches, no matter where it took place or who it was against:

"Whether it be the parking lot of an auto parts store in Tijuana, or the Tokyo Dome, or the main event of WrestleMania, or AEW Dynamite... You put him in any ring, against any opponent, with no context whatsoever, and just ring the bell... Anybody watching will be sucked into that match."

