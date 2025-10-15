"That could have killed him"- WWE veteran talks about Kota Ibushi getting injured on AEW Collision

A WWE veteran recently reacted to Kota Ibushi's horrific injury on AEW Collision and thought that it could have killed him.

On the Homecoming episode of AEW Collision, which was held last Saturday, Kota Ibushi took on Josh Alexander. During the match, he suffered a broken femur after falling off the top rope and landing badly. Soon after, the Golden Star revealed that he had been advised to take two years off from wrestling. Ibushi is now on the mend after having a successful surgery. Meanwhile, many wrestling personalities have reacted to Ibushi's incident, including WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, who shared a concerning message.

Mantell discussed it on his latest 'Story Time with Dutch Mantell' podcast, where he first expressed concern after experiencing the injury firsthand.

"Oh my god...that could be a nothing and an everything."

Upon learning that he had broken his femur, the veteran added:

"Well, you can mark him off for a while.tIt's the biggest bone in the body isn't it? It's horrible and it's a big bone and it's going to take time for it to heal, I'd say a year."

He then later suggested that the incident could have cost Golden Star his life.

"That could have killed him", said Mantell

Check out his comments in the video below:

Dutch Mantell recently warned that another top AEW star might get badly hurt soon.

In a separate episode of 'Story Time with Dutch Mantell,' the veteran discussed the wrestling style of AEW star Darby Allin and believed that if he continued wrestling the way he does, he could get seriously injured.

"So, Darby Allin, if he keeps working like he's been working...I give him a couple more years, and he's really going to get hurt. There's no way he can't get hurt. I mean, he does some really crazy stuff, but you can only do that for so long because your body says, "Nope, not doing it anymore," said Mantell.

Darby Allin, who is known for his high-risk offense, is set for another gruesome showdown with Jon Moxley, this time in an "I-Quit" match at WrestleDream 2025.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you take quotes from this article.

