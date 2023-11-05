"That line hit me," "Now I’m sad" - Fans react after former WWE champion references CM Punk on AEW Collision

The former AEW World Champion CM Punk was seemingly referenced earlier tonight on Collision. This occurred when the House of Black came out to confront FTR after the show's main event.

When Punk was still with the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Straight Edge Superstar teamed up with several stars, but he frequently stood alongside the former AEW Tag Team Champions. They were previously known as CMFTR, but not anymore now, as Punk was released by AEW two months ago.

Malakai Black's House of Black faction appeared on screen after the main event to confront FTR. He mentioned that their best friend was not around anymore, a possible reference to CM Punk departing from the promotion. Many fans noticed the reference and were surprised to hear one coming from AEW itself.

Most fans were sad after hearing this, as they reminisced on CMFTR's time together during the first few months of AEW Collision. They feel that Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood might have been thinking the same and missing Punk deep inside as well.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

A fan brought up how a feud between CMFTR and the House of Black would have been incredible. The two trios collided previously for the AEW World Trios Championship, but this match ended controversially as outside interferences caused CMFTR to lose.

One fan realized how this was the first time ever that AEW referenced the Second City Saint since his release.

CM Punk seemingly took a shot at AEW at a recent event

While being present at the CFFC 127 MMA event last night, CM Punk and his co-commentator John Morgan had an exchange that could be seen as a shot at All Elite Wrestling.

At a point in the event, Morgan commended the Second City Saint for his input in the booking for the event, and he wondered whether anyone had given him the opportunity to have full control over a show with regard to management and booking.

Punk said this had never happened, and he mentioned that no one had ever thought of doing that. This was a nod to the Best in the World not having complete control over his time in AEW, which led to some conflicts that he had in the promotion.

Despite things ending in a not-so-good way, fans cannot deny the impact he had in making Collision the way it is now, and thus, he will always be remembered as a key figure in the show's young history.

