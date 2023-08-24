"That match still stands the test of time" - AEW personality names his favorite Terry Funk match

The wrestling industry is mourning Terry Funk's tragic passing at the age of 79. Throughout his career, the late veteran made many friends, including Jim Ross. Recently, JR recalled his favorite Funk match.

While he never appeared on AEW, many fans are aware of the impact Terry Funk had on the wrestling industry. Hailed as one of the pioneers of Hardcore wrestling, many stars today credit Funk as an inspiration and have paid homage to him.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jim Ross recalled his close relationship with Funk.

“I loved him like family,” says Ross. “Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak.”

When asked about his favorite Terry Funk match, JR named his late friend's clash with Ric Flair in a 1989 "I Quit" match.

“That match still stands the test of time,” says Ross. “One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling. Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times.” [H/T: Sports Illustrated].

WWE legend Mick Foley shared an emotional story after recently finding out about Funk's passing. The two notably captured the WWF Tag Team Championships years ago and continued their friendship in real life until the legend's passing.

CM Punk recently posted a heartful series of tributes to Terry Funk

The Second City Saint is known for his love of pro wrestling and all the veterans of the industry before him. Notably, Punk was close to the WWE Hall of Famer and seems to have taken this loss really hard.

CM Punk recently took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of Terry Funk across various points of his career. To top it off, the star heartfeltly posted a picture of them together and how he wished they had more time together.

"I wish we had more time..."

CM Punk's tribute to Funk

Considering the amount of emotional outpourings for Funk in light of his passing, it's clear he was truly a beloved icon in the pro wrestling industry. While he's no longer here, his legacy will undoubtedly continue to live on through those who knew him.

