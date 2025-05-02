"That was nice of HHH" - Fans surprised after unexpected development over WWE and Edge

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland is currently signed to AEW, where his on-screen name is Cope. The 51-year-old is a modern-day great. During his time in the Stamford-based company, he held the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship a staggering seven times. Furthermore, he is also a two-time AEW TNT Champion.

Adam Copeland was known as Edge in World Wrestling Entertainment. WWE has rights over this name; hence, the 51-year-old couldn't use it in All Elite Wrestling. However, according to recent reports, the Stamford-based company has abandoned its trademark filing for ‘EDGE’. This means Copeland can go by Edge in AEW.

While it his highly unlikely that Cope will revert to being called Edge, this news received hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Fans react to World Wrestling Entertainment abandoning their EDGE trademark. (Images via WrestleOps X)

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland reveals that he will retire from professional wrestling soon

Adam Copeland made his wrestling debut over three decades ago. His career has been illustrious. However, he is aware that his in-ring days are numbered. In a recent interview with First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo, the Rated R Superstar revealed that he might wrestle for two more years.

"The schedules are far better now than they used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off the over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there's absolutely no way because the recovery just takes too long now. So, I realize now I'm 51 years old. I figure I got 'til maybe 53, the end of this contract and then I think it's probably time to call it a day and just get out while I can still limp away and then lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after," said Cope.

Adam Copeland is married to fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They have two daughters together.

