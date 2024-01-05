"That was one of the sickest entrances ever" - Fans are stunned by top AEW star's latest look for recent show

A major AEW star impressed and delighted fans with the look they sported at a recent high-profile show. Wrestling has always allowed talent to express themselves and their interests creatively, and this appearance is certainly a prime example of a star's creativity.

Former IWGP UK Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, who recently signed with AEW, caused a lot of buzz courtesy of the stunning entrance gear he sported at Wrestle Kingdom 18. Ospreay competed in a triple threat match against former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship at the event.

Ospreay, who is very aptly referred to as the Aerial Assassin in the industry for his impressive athleticism and exceptional high-flying moves, donned an entrance gear inspired by the character of Jacob Frye from the hit video game Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Wrestling fans all over the world were amazed by Ospreay's attire. The latter took to X himself to post an image of his costume, expressing gratitude to Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed for the opportunity.

Audience reactions to the AEW star's gear have been mostly positive, with fans praising the fidelity of the costume to its original design as well as his entrance, which incorporated a remix of the iconic soundtrack, Ezio's Family, from the games.

Fans also praised the match itself, which witnessed the crowning of a new IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion in David Finlay, who barely survived the vicious onslaught brought on by Ospreay and Moxley.

AEW star acknowledges Kazuchika Okada as the best wrestler in the world

Wrestle Kingdom 18 kicked off the new year with a card of excellent matches. One, in particular, was a rematch to decide the best wrestler in the world. A major AEW star has recognized NJPW's Kazuchika Okada as being worthy of the title.

The first encounter between Bryan Danielson and the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion resulted in the latter losing via submission. The match was a brutal affair, with Bryan sustaining a broken arm courtesy of a flying elbow drop from Okada.

The second round between the two was highly anticipated, with Bryan gunning for revenge against Okada for taking three months away from his last year as a full-time wrestler. The match at Wrestle Kingdom ended with Okada beating the American Dragon with his finisher, the Rainmaker lariat.

In the post-show press conference, Danielson reflected on his experience of wrestling at the Tokyo Dome, and shared his feelings about Okada, complimenting the fire that drove the latter to victory against him.

“Even in losing, that’s what I’ve wanted for the last 13 years (…) coming to the Tokyo Dome and wrestling someone like Okada (…). Last time I wrestled Okada, I was disappointed he tapped out. Today, I wrestled Okada, with the fire that makes him the best wrestler in the world.”

Fans are eager to find out what's next for Bryan Danielson, and whether he will compete further in Japan before returning to AEW television, as the possibilities for great matches he can have in the nation are endless.

Which NJPW talent would you like to see Bryan Danielson face off against? Let us know in the comments below!