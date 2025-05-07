"That would be perfect!" "These 3 could be so good together" - Fans erupt after Karrion Kross teases released AEW stars' arrival in WWE

WWE star Karrion Kross has not won a championship on the main roster yet. However, wrestling fans worldwide adore him. After all, he radiates an immense aura and is a brilliant in-ring competitor.

Karrion Kross is currently in his second WWE tenure. He was in a faction called The Final Testament. However, this group disbanded after its members, Paul Ellering, Akam, and Rezar, were released by the company earlier this year. Interestingly, a few hours ago, The Herald of Doomsday uploaded a haunting clip on X. Kross was seen snapping his fingers and listening to the entrance theme of the recently released AEW tag team, The Righteous.

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe that WWE is going to sign Vincent and Dutch because of this obvious hint. While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the former AEW stars, watching them form a stable with the 39-year-old could make for some must-watch sports entertainment.

Check their reactions below:

Fans react to Kross' video on X. (Images via ChanMan's X)

Fans react to Kross' video on X. (Images via ChanMan's X)

Karrion Kross delivered an internet-breaking promo after WrestleMania 41's conclusion

Karrion Kross did not have a match at WrestleMania 41, and he was not happy about this. After the PLE ended, he expressed his anger about the situation on WWE's YouTube channel. The White Rabbit delivered a passionate promo, with many fans speculating that he went off the script. Additionally, he told the Stamford-based company's management to "Go f**k yourself!"

'''Become undeniable.' My a**! You want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f*** yourself. That's from Killer Kross," he said.

Kross was a prominent name in NXT. He is a former two-time NXT Champion. It will be interesting to see if he gets a push on the main roster in the coming weeks.

