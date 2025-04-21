"Go f*ck yourself" - Karrion Kross has explicit message following WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross delivered an explicit message following Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. The veteran was not booked for The Show of Shows, but did make an appearance during the match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

Ad

On the recap show following WrestleMania 41 on WWE's YouTube channel, Kross interrupted and went on a rant about being left off the card for the show. He noted that Joe Hendry was given the match against Randy Orton, and claimed that he had nothing against the viral star.

However, Karrion Kross suggested that the company ignored the crowd reaction he received during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

"I never asked to wrestle Randy. I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. Good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it, and the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated [from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown], and you ignored it. 'Become undeniable.' My a**! You want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f*** yourself. That's from Killer Kross," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles last night at WWE WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross attempted to get involved in the match, but Styles did not want his assistance.

Karrion Kross sends message to WWE star following WrestleMania

Karrion Kross delivered a message to AJ Styles following his loss to Logan Paul at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the recap show following WWE WrestleMania 41, the former NXT Champion stated that all he wanted Styles to do was not think about himself for once. He suggested that the veteran may have competed in his final match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and he lost out of selfishness.

Ad

"All I asked, all I asked Allen [AJ Styles] to do was, for once, to not think about just himself, think about everybody in the back, and think about the professional wrestling fans. That's all I wanted him to do. Sometimes, to do the right thing, you had to do the wrong thing, but he's a narcissist, and he had to do it his way. Hey, Allen, 'How many more WrestleManias do you have in your system?' Probably I don't know one. Maybe it's just the last one, and you just p***ed that away for what? For what? For your way. Thanks a lot, bud. I really appreciate it," said Karrion Kross.

Ad

AJ Styles defeated Karrion Kross this past Monday night on WWE RAW in a singles match. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Kross moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.