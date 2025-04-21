"They released me..." - Former WWE champion opens up about being left out of WrestleMania 41 card

Not every WWE Superstar is fortunate enough to make it to the WrestleMania card. Such is the case with former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who didn't lace up his boots at Allegiant Stadium this past weekend.

Despite being left out of the WrestleMania 41 card, The Herald of Doomsday made his presence felt during the singles match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul on Sunday night.

Kross tried to bring out a more dangerous side of The Phenomenal One, handing him brass knuckles. However, Styles decided against using unfair means, and it cost him the match. After the show, Karrion Kross sat down with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant to react to the outcome of the contest.

He called Styles a narcissist for not doing himself and everyone a favor in what could be his last-ever WrestleMania match.

"All I asked, all I asked Allen [AJ Styles] to do was, for once, to not think about just himself, think about everybody in the back, and think about the professional wrestling fans. That's all I wanted him to do. Sometimes, to do the right thing, you had to do the wrong thing, but he's a narcissist, and he had to do it his way. Hey, Allen, 'How many more WrestleManias do you have in your system?' Probably I don't know one. Maybe it's just the last one, and you just p***ed that away for what? For what? For your way. Thanks a lot, bud. I really appreciate it."

Kross also recalled the advice he got from Goldberg prior to his WWE release, while blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality.

"You want to know what the best advice I ever got. It was from Bill Goldberg...Let me tell you all about it...He goes, 'You know what? You just got to be a good soldier.' So I decided to be a good soldier. You know what happened? They released me, and then I come back. You know, being a good soldier gets you everybody here...Being a good soldier gets your times cut. Being a good soldier means that people come up to you and say, 'Hey, you got any great ideas?' Yeah, here it is from Scarlett. No, no, that's a little too great. We're looking just for good ideas. That's for those guys over there. That's what being a good soldier is, okay. Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown where you cut your teeth. We got started to not being on the card." (From 1:13:02 to 1:14:33)

Check out the WrestleMania 41 recap below:

What's next for AJ Styles in WWE?

After what went down on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, it looks like Styles and Kross will resume their rivalry on RAW.

The two men recently wrestled on the go-home edition of WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41, which saw Styles beat Kross.

With WWE Backlash slated to be the next premium live event, a rematch between the two rivals could be on the cards.

