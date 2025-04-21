John Cena's first Undisputed WWE Championship defense officially confirmed

John Cena has promised to ruin wrestling on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. It seemed like he would announce his retirement and take the Undisputed WWE Championship with him, but that may not be the case.

Following his big win over Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41, Triple H has officially confirmed Cena will be at Backlash. This essentially means the 17-time world champion is set to defend his title at the premium live event next month, although no opponent has been named.

While he had been advertised for the show earlier, Triple H reiterated this during the post-WrestleMania press conference to leave no doubts. The Game spoke about upcoming premium live events, including Money in the Bank on June 7th in Los Angeles. He then mentioned Backlash, taking place four weeks earlier:

"Before we even get to that (Money in the Bank), Backlash. May 10th. St. Louis. You get to see the new champ there, in John Cena. That will be an incredible night as well," said Triple H. (57:38-57:48)

It remains to be seen who John Cena's first challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship will be. The heavy favorite for the spot is Randy Orton, who was victorious against Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41. Backlash takes place in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis, so he might be the best option to face Cena.

