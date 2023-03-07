"That's 2 nails in the coffin of AEW" - Twitter reacts to WWE Hall of Famers being spotted backstage in Tony Khan's promotion

The wrestling world erupted after speculation surfaced online that two WWE Hall of Famers were heading to AEW. The stars were former Divas Champions, The Bella Twins.
Last night was the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The event took place in San Francisco, California. Two of the major matches of the event were the Women's and the Men's World Title matches. Both featured a couple of former WWE champions. The Bella Twins made their way to the arena to show their support for Saraya, and Brie's husband, Bryan Danielson, in their respective matches.
Saraya shared pictures on her social media accounts with the Hall of Famers backstage.
"The band is back together again ❤️🔥," Saraya said.
The wrestling world had begun to wonder if the Bellas were signing with AEW.
Fans were convinced that if the WWE Hall of Famers signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion, that would be a poor decision and would not help either party.
Some looked forward to seeing the Bellas in AEW and wanted Tony Khan to create a women's tag team championship and make the twins the inaugural champions.
People looked forward to seeing Nikki Bella, specifically in AEW, believing her star power would elevate the women's division.
Most fans attempted to shut down the rumors by stating that the Bellas were there only to show their support for Saraya in her women's title match and for Brie Bella's husband, Bryan Danielson, in the main event against MJF.
20-year wrestling veteran John Cena is set to make his return to WWE
Speaking of making a return, 16-time world champion John Cena is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion.
Tonight's episode of RAW is taking place in Cena's home state of Massachusetts, and the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star is set to make an appearance.
There is still no update on what his true intentions are, but with WrestleMania 39 around the corner, it is safe to assume he will be looking to plant the seeds to be part of the grand stage.
Do you think The Bella Twins would be a good fit for AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.