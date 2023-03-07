"That's 2 nails in the coffin of AEW" - Twitter reacts to WWE Hall of Famers being spotted backstage in Tony Khan's promotion

The wrestling world erupted after speculation surfaced online that two WWE Hall of Famers were heading to AEW. The stars were former Divas Champions, The Bella Twins.

Last night was the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The event took place in San Francisco, California. Two of the major matches of the event were the Women's and the Men's World Title matches. Both featured a couple of former WWE champions. The Bella Twins made their way to the arena to show their support for Saraya, and Brie's husband, Bryan Danielson, in their respective matches.

Saraya shared pictures on her social media accounts with the Hall of Famers backstage.

"The band is back together again ❤️‍🔥," Saraya said.

The wrestling world had begun to wonder if the Bellas were signing with AEW.

Fans were convinced that if the WWE Hall of Famers signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion, that would be a poor decision and would not help either party.

JT @Trig84 @wrestlelamia If it happens, That's 2 nails in the coffin of AEW. @wrestlelamia If it happens, That's 2 nails in the coffin of AEW.

Tenta @RipTentaSQUEEZE @nodqdotcom They are AEWs problem now lol @nodqdotcom They are AEWs problem now lol

raheem @rahnetts @nodqdotcom Never seen the hype with them @nodqdotcom Never seen the hype with them

Zekis @FW2O22 @WrestlingNewsCo Win for Triple H and WWE @WrestlingNewsCo Win for Triple H and WWE

Some looked forward to seeing the Bellas in AEW and wanted Tony Khan to create a women's tag team championship and make the twins the inaugural champions.

Moatazo Cool @MoatazoC @WrestlingNewsCo New AEW women's tag team champion The Bella Twins, This w'd be interesting!🤔 @WrestlingNewsCo New AEW women's tag team champion The Bella Twins, This w'd be interesting!🤔

Roman2Reigns #RomanReigns𓃵 @RohanGandotra9 🏻 @WrestlingNewsCo Please debut there.WWE don’t know how to use you guys AEW will do it better @WrestlingNewsCo Please debut there.WWE don’t know how to use you guys AEW will do it better 🙏🏻

People looked forward to seeing Nikki Bella, specifically in AEW, believing her star power would elevate the women's division.

SLICK 2099 @slick2099 @WrestlingNewsCo I ain't that big a fan of them but Nikki appearing would be a big deal. They have a massive following whether WWE or aew fans admit. They have non wrestling fans that just follow them for them. @WrestlingNewsCo I ain't that big a fan of them but Nikki appearing would be a big deal. They have a massive following whether WWE or aew fans admit. They have non wrestling fans that just follow them for them.

JJ @NoLimitJJ30 @WrestlingNewsCo Is Nikki cleared ?? If yeah she should definitely sign with AEW @WrestlingNewsCo Is Nikki cleared ?? If yeah she should definitely sign with AEW

Most fans attempted to shut down the rumors by stating that the Bellas were there only to show their support for Saraya in her women's title match and for Brie Bella's husband, Bryan Danielson, in the main event against MJF.

Rishard Woody @RishardWoody10 @wrestlelamia Brie Bella is married to Brian Danielson so of course she going to be there to support her husband that doesn't mean they're going to AEW @wrestlelamia Brie Bella is married to Brian Danielson so of course she going to be there to support her husband that doesn't mean they're going to AEW

Dark Angel of CIQS402 @ProjectCIQS402 @wrestlelamia I don't think they will but brie is technically supporting her husband brit Baker did the same thing when Adam Cole was in nxt and wwe were OK with that @wrestlelamia I don't think they will but brie is technically supporting her husband brit Baker did the same thing when Adam Cole was in nxt and wwe were OK with that

JSRiley87 🇺🇦 💙💛 @Riley87Js @wrestlelamia Brie's husband was in the main event. Of course, she was going to be there @wrestlelamia Brie's husband was in the main event. Of course, she was going to be there

20-year wrestling veteran John Cena is set to make his return to WWE

Speaking of making a return, 16-time world champion John Cena is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Tonight's episode of RAW is taking place in Cena's home state of Massachusetts, and the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star is set to make an appearance.

There is still no update on what his true intentions are, but with WrestleMania 39 around the corner, it is safe to assume he will be looking to plant the seeds to be part of the grand stage.

