"That's bass-ackwards"- Wrestling veteran comments on finish to Andrade-PAC match on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes the finish to the match between PAC and Andrade El Idolo on AEW Rampage was "bass-ackwards."

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed numerous topics, including his thoughts on the Andrade-PAC match. The wrestling veteran thinks both men delivered on the hype. However, he added that the aftermath overshadowed the quality of the match:

"They did deliver. I didn't care much about that finish. I mean, you don't even remember the match, you remember the aftermath. And that guy (Jose) and Chavo beat him up (PAC). That's bass-ackwards," Dutch Mantell said.

WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage Review | Smack Talk with Dutch Mantell: Edge vs. Rollins II; Andrade vs. PAC https://t.co/Oomc2VDrB9 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

Andrade and PAC delivered a stellar contest on AEW Rampage by pushing each other to their limits. Given their sound technique, it may have felt absurd to have a finish where Andrade's manager distracted the referee, thus allowing Chavo Guerrero to hit PAC with an iPad.

The Mexican star picked up the victory with that assist. Although the AEW Tag Team Champions, the Lucha Brothers, surfaced in the arena, it became way too late to even the odds.

Given Andrade's heel role, it makes sense to have such a conclusive finish to the match. However, the former NXT Champion attacking Chavo Guerrero felt absurd in a lot of ways.

Could Ric Flair emerge as Andrade El Idolo's new manager in AEW?

Good Luck Tonight @AndradeElIdolo! Winning Is A Family Tradition! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/ZQSp0qsxkj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 10, 2021

With Ric Flair not having a 90-day non-compete clause, there's a possibility that Andrade possibly kicking Chavo Guerrero out may lead to Ric Flair's AEW debut.

It wouldn't make sense to have Chavo Guerrero split up from Andrade El Idolo, given that he is a lethal talking weapon for him. However, if the finish was planned to bring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair down the road, then AEW may have done a decent job with it.

This is not the way @mexwarrior expected his Friday night to turn out after helping @AndradeElIdolo win - Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/Nof9YfeLAO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2021

The Nature Boy appeared as the manager for Andrade El Idolo in his match against Kenny Omega at Triplemania last month. Both men even shared a ring, which suggested that Ric could be a mentor to Andrade in AEW.

The latter even stated that he wants to bring his whole family to Tony Khan's promotion. Ric Flair could be the first of many to come down the road.

Also Read

What's your take on the match between Andrade and PAC? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Daniel Wood