"That’s my goal with AEW," 31-year-old believes he has a solution to expand the promotion's growth objectives

A top AEW star has recently talked about something that the promotion could do that could help in their growth. Based on his personal experience, Will Ospreay also mentioned how he would love to help them achieve this.

After signing with the company in November at Full Gear 2023, the Aerial Assassin finished his remaining commitments in NJPW before committing to AEW full-time in February 2024. Since then, he has been taking his All Elite run seriously, making consistent appearances, and having several blockbuster matches thus far.

On his appearance on Swerve Strickland's Swerve City podcast, Will Ospreay talked about how he loved going around the world and how this has helped build him. He revealed that one of his main goals was to take AEW worldwide. He hoped to be able to have shows around the world.

“For me, I’m a guy that enjoys seeing the world. I love doing that. Coming over here, obviously, I bring a little bit of flavor from around the world. I don’t want to forget about what made me. My main goal, I want to take AEW everywhere. I want to do shows in Tokyo, I want to do shows in Osaka, I want to do shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Dublin. That’s my main thing with AEW. I do want to take it around the world because I do believe that travel broadens us.”

He talked about how he is who he is because of everyone he has interacted with worldwide. Ospreay wanted the Tony Khan-led promotion to have a chance to grow by experiencing being around the world.

"Every single time I’ve grown up, I’ve matured, I’m in a position now where I’m a parent. I know who I am as a human being, but I still believe it’s because of everything I’ve done. Every person I’ve met. Every fan I’ve shaken hands with. Every wrestler I’ve wrestled. I believe the best way AEW can grow is by traveling and wanting to do more pay-per-views out in Japan, Mexico, Canada, England, Europe, every where. That’s my goal with AEW,” the 31-year-old said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

AEW star wants to face Will Ospreay at All In

All In is arguably the most anticipated pay-per-view from the Tony Khan-led promotion, and many have been wondering what matches could be featured at the show.

Former WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly talked about one match he wanted during his recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic. He revealed that he wished to face Will Ospreay despite him having the home advantage.

He looked back at their first time sharing the ring a few weeks ago on Dynamite during the Casino Gauntlet match, and he felt they had great chemistry. Kyle O'Reilly hoped they'd have a chance to share the ring once more on a much bigger stage.

"I mean, considering it's Wembley, and it would potentially be home turf for him, how could I not say Will Ospreay. So recently on Dynamite, we wrestled for the first time ever. We'd never touched and I thought we had good chemistry. So yeah, if I'm, if I'm booking, fantasy booking, I'd love to wrestle Will," Kyle said. [H/T - Fightful]

After joining the company, Will Ospreay is expected to have high expectations. With a lot in store for the rest of 2024, he could have one of the best years of his career.