"That’s not going away" - Kenny Omega says he got a scar after surprising spot in AEW

Top AEW star Kenny Omega has revealed that he got a scar from taking part in a unique spot during a multi-man tag match.

While discussing the video game Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth on the YouTube channel of GameSpot, Omega commented on the damage he took from being hit with a bike during a match on Dynamite.

On the November 15, 2023 edition of Dynamite, Kenny Omega teamed up with Kota Ibushi, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to take on the Don Callis Family in a Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight. A bicycle introduced into the match by Ibushi was used as a weapon against the God of Pro-Wrestling by Konosuke Takeshita.

In the interview, the former AEW World Champion spoke about being hit with a bike and more traditional wrestling weapons. Omega also revealed that he had a scar on his body where the heels of the bicycle struck him.

"I’ve been hit with a lot of stuff over my career, especially this past year. In fact, some Like A Dragon inspired weapons. I was involved in the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight. As much as a kendo stick might hurt or some barbed wire, thumbtacks… Being hit with a bicycle full blast, we are talking 360 discus throw bicycle shot. There has never been anything quite like it. I don’t know if you can see it but I have a scar from the wheel hitting me. That’s not going away, that’s what a bike does to you!" Omega said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Omega was last seen in action on the December 5, 2023, episode of Collision against Ethan Page.

Tony Khan revealed that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been doing much better

Despite being put on the shelf due to an illness, AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that Omega has been "doing much better."

Kenny Omega announced on December 15, 2023, that he would be out of action indefinitely. Subsequent reports suggested that the 40-year-old star was suffering from a near-fatal case of diverticulitis. The hiatus led to a change in booking plans as he and his Golden Jets tag partner Chris Jericho had been set to face Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the World Tag Team Championship.

In an interview on Sportsgrid, Tony Khan shared his comments on Omega's recovery. The Creative Head of AEW also extended his well-wishes to the Canadian star.

"Kenny is doing better, but he was seriously sick, and his life could have been threatened had he not gotten to the doctors when he did. He was really sick. Thankfully, he's doing much better. We all wish him the best and look forward to seeing him again when he's healthy." [H/T - Dark Puroresu Flowsion]

Fans from around the world eagerly await Kenny Omega's return inside the squared circle.

Who should Kenny Omega feud with upon returning to AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE