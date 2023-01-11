"That's all he has got!" - Wrestling veteran highlights flaws in Tony Khan's rash booking of WWE stars on AEW (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's booking style in AEW has come under fire yet again from a WWE veteran.

The president of the Jacksonville-based promotion has handled all major booking routes since the brand's inception in 2019. While his roster consists of some of the biggest stars in the pro-wrestling industry, however, his booking decisions have often been criticized for being uninteresting.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo harshly criticized Tony Khan for his tendency to spotlight already established names upon their debut.

"Everyone on your show should already be an established star so when a Mercedes comes in, you shouldn't have to catapult her right to the top. But see that's the problem bro, that's Tony Khan's style of booking. Somebody comes in bro they are in the spotlight, oh Jeff Jarrett is the star of AEW now? Like really bro? That's the problem bro, that's Tony Khan's booking. And why that's his booking style? That's all he has got! Sign somebody new and throw him on TV because he can't create characters, he can't tell stories... It's never going to work that way." (8:36 - 9:53)

You can check out the exclusive video here:

Amidst rumors of former WWE star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) potentially signing with AEW, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan does next.

Konnan recently criticized the AEW President as well

Tony Khan certainly has his fair share of critics, as WCW veteran Konnan also commended his booking style.

Given the star-studded roster, Khan has at his disposal, his failure to impress fans has garnered harsh criticism over the last few months. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan cited the AEW President's inexperience as a major factor for his shoddy booking.

"He's [Tony Khan] still in diapers, and the thing is, I don't wanna sound vainglorious... but the thing is, if you've never been a booker, you can read about it, you can talk about it with the people that were bookers. Unless you're there you don't understand the **** that the booker goes through." [From 3:50 to 4:39]

Only time will what the future holds for the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quote from the first half, please embed the exclusive vidoe and add a H/T for the transcription.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes