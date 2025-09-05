"That's a Hard Pill to Swallow" - WWE Legend Offers Advice to Cody Rhodes (Exclusive)

Current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes returned to the company after leaving AEW in 2022. The American Nightmare was one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling and helped build the promotion from scratch. He spent three successful years with them before leaving due to personal reasons.
He recently revealed in an interview that one of the reasons he left AEW was that he felt disrespected there. WWE legend Teddy Long offered some advice to the Undisputed WWE Champion about working in the pro wrestling industry. The former SmackDown General Manager has known Cody Rhodes since he was a child.
Long was speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he was asked about dealing with feeling disrespected at work. He responded by stating that he understands how The American Nightmare feels, but says that you need to keep moving on from it.
"Well, that's a hard pill to swallow, but sometimes you have to swallow it and keep on moving. I can understand how Cody feels, if that's what it was, if he was disrespected. But you gotta move on, man." Teddy Long said.
Cody Rhodes is currently in the midst of his second WWE run after his first one ended on a sour note in 2016. However, since returning to the promotion, he has gone on to become the face of the company and is arguably the biggest babyface on the current roster.
Cody Rhodes is a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion with the company and is currently in his second reign. He has also won the Royal Rumble twice since his return and was even crowned the King of the Ring in 2025. His success hasn't been limited to inside the ring as he is also set to star in the new Street Fighter movie, alongside fellow WWE star Roman Reigns.
