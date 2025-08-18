First look at Cody Rhodes' unrecognizable appearance change for 'Street Fighter'

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to portray Guile in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie. Comedian Andrew Schulz, who will also be part of the film, teased Rhodes' look as the iconic American character.

It was announced a couple of months ago that The American Nightmare will play Guile in Street Fighter. He won't be the only WWE Superstar in the film, with Roman Reigns being cast as Akuma, one of the main antagonists of the popular video game series.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Schulz dropped Rhodes' "first look" as Guile with a teaser for many Street Fighter fans. The comedian, who is set to play Dan Hibiki, shared an image of Rhodes as Guile, though his face was not visible. His trademark camouflage pants and boots looked great, with his shadow showing off Guile's iconic flat top.

"A new warrior has entered," Schulz wrote with Downstait's Kingdom playing in the background.

Andrew Schulz shared this teaser image of Cody Rhodes as Guile. (Photo: @andrewschulz's story on IG)

In addition to Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Andrew Schulz, other Street Fighter casts include Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Jason Momoa as Blanka, 50 Cent as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, and NJPW star Hirooki Goto as Honda.

Cody Rhodes not yet scheduled for Clash in Paris

With Andrew Schulz's post, it's safe to say that Street Fighter has started filming. Cody Rhodes was seemingly written off television after Drew McIntyre's attack on him two weeks ago on SmackDown. McIntyre explained his attack on Rhodes was The American Nightmare's fault in a scathing promo last Friday.

With Clash in Paris still two weeks away, Rhodes hasn't been scheduled for a possible title match against The Scottish Psychopath. The two are likely heading for a one-on-one bout, though it remains unclear now that the production for Street Fighter has begun.

Roman Reigns was also written off television on RAW two weeks ago via an attack by The Vision. He won't be part of the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship involving Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight.

