After Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, another former World Champion to star in Street Fighter movie - Reports

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 11, 2025 10:07 GMT
Roman Reigns (left) and Cody Rhodes (right) [Image credits: Reigns
Roman Reigns (left) and Cody Rhodes (right)

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes recently landed roles in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Now, another former champion has reportedly been cast in the film. It is none other than former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto.

Hirooki Goto is one of the biggest names in Japan. For most of his wrestling career, the star has been signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), where he has won several major titles. Goto recently dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to Zack Sabre Jr.

Amid Roman Reigns' absence from WWE TV, it was announced that the OTC had bagged the role of Akuma in Street Fighter. Following this, news broke of Cody Rhodes getting cast as Guile in the same film. Now, according to Fightful, Hirooki Goto has reportedly landed the role of E Honda in the live-action film.

After Goto lost the gold against Zack, many speculated that the star might be injured and could be written off TV. However, it seems like he would need some time off as Street Fighter will begin production in August.

WWE analyst wants Roman Reigns to face Bron Breakker at SummerSlam

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Reigns confronted Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, but was taken out by The Visionary's new teammate, Bron Breakker. Since then, the OTC hasn't been seen on TV. According to rumors, Roman could return ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

During a recent edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts said that he believed it would be fun to watch a clash between the OG Bloodline leader and Breakker at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Roberts added that he also wanted to see Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at the event in August.

"I wouldn’t mind Bron Breakker vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. I really wouldn’t. I think that’d be fun. You know, just something to get his feet wet. Just something to get things moving. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. I wouldn’t mind that," he said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Reigns' future.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
