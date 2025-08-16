Sad News After Cody Rhodes is Hurt on WWE SmackDown with Future Uncertain

  • home icon
There is sad news about Cody Rhodes now on WWE SmackDown after the star was written off TV last week. He was left hurt and had to be taken to the back following a vicious assault that left even the commentary team speechless.

Cody Rhodes was attacked on WWE SmackDown last week. It happened suddenly in a moment that has put the star completely out of action. Drew McIntyre was staring Rhodes down as he lay against the commentator's table. Instead of wasting time, the Scotsman lashed out in rage and hit the champion with a Claymore, putting his head through the table in the most vicious move seen in some time.

There was no medical update tonight on WWE SmackDown either, with Joe Tessitore saying that Cody Rhodes was not present at the show, and that no official medical update had been provided. They said that his future was not certain anymore, and there was no telling when he would return to the ring.

Drew McIntyre appeared on SmackDown as well, and he, too, demanded an update on Rhodes, but there was nothing to be heard. McIntyre even claimed that WWE was too scared to reveal that Cody Rhodes was out hurt after what he had done to him. However, given that the team said it was now uncertain when Rhodes would return, it seems that fans will have to wait for any updates on the champion's future.

Drew McIntyre had something unique to say about what happened with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

In an odd turn of events, Drew McIntyre has blamed Cody Rhodes for attacking him on SmackDown last week, even though it was he who put Rhodes out of action. He said that the American Nightmare had continued the assault on him even after the match was over and had cleared the commentary table. He said that he was intent on hurting McIntyre, and thus the star had only defended himself.

McIntyre also insisted that he had been in Rhodes' position as the WWE Champion five years back. However, he claimed that after he lost the title, the fans had forgotten about him and had not shown him the love he deserved. He said that he was going to become the champion again.

If Rhodes can't defend his title soon, then McIntyre might get that title shot sooner than expected.

