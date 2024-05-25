"That’s when I stopped watch AEW," "Tony often forgets where he left his toys" - Fans react to top star's year-long absence

AEW fans have called out President Tony Khan for forgetting about a major name who is nearing one year since she was last seen on TV. The star in question is Jamie Hayter.

Jamie Hayter made her first appearance for All Elite Wrestling in 2019. She officially inked a deal with Tony Khan in 2021 and became a part of All Elite Wrestling. Hayter had a great run in the company and managed to capture the AEW Women's Title against Toni Storm at the Full Gear 2022 PPV event.

However, Hayter lost the AEW Women's World Championship back to Storm at the Double or Nothing PPV event in May 2023. The UK star has been absent from television ever since due to an undisclosed injury. It was recently confirmed by Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp that there has been no news about Hayter's potential return to All Elite Wrestling.

On X/Twitter, a fan noted that Jamie Hayter is nearing one year since being out of action from the squared circle.

"In 4 days Jamie Hayter has officially been out for 1 year. Truly hope all is well with Jamie"

Fans reacted to the above post and dragged Tony Khan into the matter by claiming that he had forgotten about Jamie Hayter. Another also claimed that Jamie might be done with professional wrestling.

Meanwhile, some other fans theorized that Hayter is waiting for her AEW contract to expire so she could head to the WWE.

"She's probably just waiting for her contact to be up. She ain't trying to go back to All Empty Wrestling," a fan claimed.

"Stay home, collect Tony's money, and wait for Triple H's call. Smart!" tweeted another fan.

Tony Khan recently addressed Jamie Hayter's potential return to AEW

AEW CEO Tony Khan always speaks highly of his talented roster and the President recently gave his thoughts on former AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

Speaking on the Worlds End Media Call in December 2023, Tony Khan put over his Women's Division and discussed the talent currently on the injured list. Khan brought up Jamie Hayter's name in this context and praised her Women's title reign. He also teased that Jamie might be gearing up to return to the company in 2024.

"So many great names and so many great fights happening in the women's division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it's been, and imagine how much better it's gonna get because I plan to be very active in free agency. And we have great names coming back like Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter, a great world champion who was the top star of the division at the time she was injured and certainly going back to Wembley Stadium, London this year," said Tony Khan. (44:49 - 45:16)

Jamie Hayter's in-ring status is currently unknown. However, a return at All In in the Wembley Stadium in front of her hometown crowd could become one of the highlights of her career.

