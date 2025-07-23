  • home icon
  "That's just disrespectful," "Insulting" - Fans left stunned following reports of ex-AEW star being offered the job of a referee in WWE

"That's just disrespectful," "Insulting" - Fans left stunned following reports of ex-AEW star being offered the job of a referee in WWE

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 23, 2025 02:09 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, WWE.com]

Per reports, WWE recently approached a former AEW star for a job as a referee. The global sports entertainment juggernaut has been hiring more women referees lately. Women referees received some spotlight during the Evolution PLE. Leyla Hirsch, one of the most up-and-coming stars, could become the next referee in Stamford-based promotion.

The Legit was one of the mainstays of Tony Khan's wrestling promotion, ROH. She built herself as a hard-hitter since her AEW debut in 2020 and started to get over with the crowd. While her career looked promising, the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't renew her contract, and she left in February 2025.

According to recent reports, Leyla Hirsch was called for a referee tryout. It remains unknown whether she has accepted the global sports entertainment juggernaut's offer.

Many fans are enraged by WWE's actions. They believe that the company's approach to a wrestler as a referee is disrespectful.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to WWE&#039;s rumored offer to Leyla Hirsch on X
Fans react to WWE's rumored offer to Leyla Hirsch on X

Leyla Hirsch talked about her AEW exit

The 28-year-old star's AEW contract expired in February. She recently opened up about how the company could have done things differently.

While speaking on Soul Sessions, Leyla Hirsch stated that she was frustrated that she and Tony Khan didn't have proper communication before her exit.

"The part that is frustrating is I'm never going to know what was said to Tony. I don't think they would say anything bad to him because I said everything you would want to hear a talent say. It was just frustrating. I can guess as to why they didn't sign me, and if it is the reason, I don't have any regrets," she said.
It remains to be seen if the Legit accepts WWE's tryout offer and eventually becomes a referee in the promotion.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

