"That's a lie," "This guy never answers any relevant questions"- Fans react to Tony Khan's recent claim about CM Punk

At Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event, CM Punk's return to the WWE after a decade took the pro-wrestling world by surprise. The 45-year-old entered the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, after the main event WarGames match and received a raucous ovation from his hometown fans.

The Second City Saint's last match in the Stamford-based promotion was at the Royal Rumble 2014, after which he was fired, and that too on his wedding day. While the rumors of CM Punk's return to WWE have been running around since his termination by AEW in September 2023, the return still seemed impossible to the wrestling community.

In an interview with Steve Hermon, Tony Khan was asked to comment on Punk's return to WWE. However, Khan said he could not discuss the event due to legal constraints. Tony Khan said:

"[I] can't talk about that nor do I think it's the time or the place, but I appreciate you asking and I'm very excited about AEW All In Wembley Stadium - not to dodge or duck your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about."

Wrestling fans took notice of Tony Khan's claim, and many believed he was just trying to dodge the question. However, some fans accepted the existence of a legal agreement between Punk and AEW to not talk about each other.

CM Punk and Randy Orton are scheduled to appear on WWE RAW

Along with CM Punk, the Survivor Series marked the long-awaited return of Randy Orton. The Viper made his last WWE appearance in May 2022, after which he took a break due to a back injury. Orton participated in the WarGames match in the main event of the premium live event.

After the premium live event, WWE announced on X/Twitter that CM Punk and Randy Orton will present during the November 27 edition of WWE RAW, which will take place in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

"BREAKING NEWS: The returning @CMPunk and @RandyOrton will both be on #WWERaw tomorrow night live from @BrdgstoneArena in NASHVILLE!"

