"That's real legacy" - 59-year-old legend promises to end Chris Jericho's career

Chris Jericho has a message from the man he turned down recently ahead of his match at the AEW All In PPV in London.

Over the past few weeks, Chris Jericho was seen conflicted between The Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) and Don Callis. During the ongoing storyline, The JAS members left The Demo God on his own, as they were not pleased with how they were getting treated lately.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Jericho had to make the ultimate decision on whether he is going to join the "Don Callis Family" or not. During the segment, Callis tried everything to convince Le Champion. It seemed like he almost got Jericho onboard, but things took a drastic turn after Y2J uncovered a painting in the ring. After finding out what Callis really thinks of The Ocho, a huge brawl broke out.

The former Elite manager later got an assist from Konosuke Takeshita and a returning NJPW star, Will Ospreay. However, Sammy Guevara walked out to save a bloodied and battered Jericho. Meanwhile, Don Callis finally broke his silence through a tweet after the shocking turn of events.

"It occurs to me that the only thing that is better than having Chris Jericho in my family.....is being the person to end his career. That's real legacy," Callis tweeted.

Chris Jericho will take on Will Ospreay at AEW All In with a potential stipulation.

Following the brawl on Dynamite this past week, a match between Chris Jericho and the NJPW star Will Ospreay was made official for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. The stakes will be high as 80k plus are expected to be in attendance.

However, the match could be more than just a singles contest considering Don Callis' aforementioned tweet about him wanting to retire Jericho. Well, with the Wembley event just a few weeks away, a stipulation about Jericho's career being on the line could be added in the coming days.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Don Callis succeeds in ending one of the greatest wrestling careers or Le Champion stays on top once again when he battles Will Ospreay at All In.