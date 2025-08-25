"That's ridiculous": Triple H is not bothered about AEW's rise, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AEW has been trying to compete with WWE since its inception in 2019. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks that neither Triple H nor TKO are especially worried about the competition.

Triple H recently announced their event, WrestlePalooza, which is set to take place on the same day as AEW All Out. While most see it as the Stamford-based promotion fighting for viewers, Russo thinks that it is just a way to change one aspect of the competition, regarding financial matters.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated:

"I think it's gonna be a long time before AEW knocks them off. But that's what I think bro, because I think they [Triple H and TKO] are paying wrestlers a lot more than they really wanna pay them and that's because of Tony Khan and AEW. I don't think they are afraid AEW is gonna become the number one wrestling promotion. That's ridiculous."

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Vince Russo talked about WWE's plan

According to Vince Russo, Triple H and TKO are trying to make TNA the number two promotion in the hierarchy of pro wrestling companies.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained:

"They are in business with TNA, okay? And I believe they are going to try to make TNA the number two promotion. And how do they benefit from that, how do they benefit by hurting AEW? I think this is how they benefit because right now you got a billionaire in Tony Khan paying wrestlers a lot of money. So if the WWE wants somebody, or TKO wants somebody, I am sure there were a lot of cases where they had to pay a lot more money than they really wanted to pay. If there is no AEW, that goes away."

As of now, it remains to be seen how the companies compete down the line.

