Triple H's master plan to fight AEW explained; WWE veteran believes recent announcement is the first move (Exclusive)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has seemingly decided to be more proactive in his bid to take down the competition, judging by how his recent announcement pits him against AEW. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this is aimed at elevating TNA above Tony Khan's company.

Ad

The announcement of Wrestlepalooza has definitely turned some heads, with the event set to take place on the same day as All Out. While most believed this was just a surface-level attempt to divide viewers, Vince Russo explained how this would resultantly raise TNA's stock.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran said:

"They are in business with TNA, okay? And I believe they are going to try to make TNA the number two promotion. And how do they benefit from that, how do they benefit by hurting AEW? I think this is how they benefit because right now you got a billionaire in Tony Khan paying wrestlers a lot of money. So if the WWE wants somebody, or TKO wants somebody, I am sure there were a lot of cases where they had to pay a lot more money than they really wanted to pay. If there is no AEW, that goes away."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The WWE veteran initially didn't think much of the announcement

While Vince Russo now believes that there is an intricate plan behind the move, he apparently did not think that the first time he heard about it.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the WWE veteran talked about his previous reaction to Triple H's announcement. He said:

"Originally I thought they are just effing with them. That's what I thought. They are just effing with them because they can. And that's what they do, EC3 will tell you. That's what they do."

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the companies down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More