"That’s sad, that’s just sad" - AEW veteran sends a serious message after Hulk Hogan's tragic passing

Hulk Hogan passed away due to a cardiac arrest on July 24. Now, an AEW veteran has sent a serious message about the Hall of Famer's passing.

Ad

On July 24, 2025, the pro wrestling industry was shaken to its core when the news of Hulk Hogan's passing was first reported. Hogan was one of the most popular professional wrestlers in the world, who put the entire industry on the map in the 1980s. During his legendary run in the Stamford-based promotion, Hogan accomplished pretty much everything there was to do. Over the years, The Hulkster also became embroiled in a lot of controversies that tarnished his image. Hence, he was booed out of the building when he last appeared on WWE TV during RAW's premiere on Netflix.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, after the news of Hulk Hogan's passing broke, several fans took this opportunity to bash the WWE legend. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross stated that it's sad that there are fans who wish nothing but the worst for Hogan. He also reminded fans of The Hulkster's work ethic during the territory days of professional wrestling. He asked them to show him some respect instead.

“There are a contingent of wrestling fans who don’t wish anything but the worst for Hulk Hogan. That’s sad, that’s just sad. Come on. Get over it, get over yourself. The guy had a family. He was a Road Warrior-type guy. The territory days were hard. I just hate to see people waste their time, energy, and spirit on so much negativity. It feels ugly, it feels dark, and it’s a complete waste of your time. Clear your head. Show your respect. And if you’re a wrestling fan, you can’t do anything but honor his memory. You can’t,” said Ross. [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

Jim Ross didn't enjoy working with Hulk Hogan

Jim Ross was a vital part of WWE for several years. During this time, he worked with many of the biggest names in the business, like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, and even Hulk Hogan. However, he stated that he did not enjoy working with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Jim Ross revealed that Hogan was not fun to work with behind the scenes. He even called the WWE legend paranoid.

Ad

"I was in shock at how paranoid he was, and I got to thinking, 'Hell, he's getting up there in age. There's a whole new set of toys here that he has to interact and play with.' So maybe he's just that way [paranoid]. Maybe that's just the way it is, and it seemed to be true. He was not fun to work with, in my opinion, and I hate to speak ill of the dead." [8:57 – 9:20]

It's sad to hear that fans are disrespecting Hulk Hogan's memory after his passing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE