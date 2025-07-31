  • home icon
  • Jim Ross didn't enjoy working with "paranoid" Hulk Hogan in WWE

By Danny Hart
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:53 GMT
Hulk Hogan performed as Mr. America in 2003 [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan returned to WWE in 2002 after a nine-year absence. Jim Ross, a WWE commentator and talent relations executive at the time, recently recalled how he disliked dealing with The Hulkster.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was initially presented as a bad guy as part of the nWo faction upon his 2002 return. However, he became a babyface after fans cheered for him against The Rock at WrestleMania 18.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross revealed he found Hogan difficult to work with behind the scenes:

"I was in shock at how paranoid he was, and I got to thinking, 'Hell, he's getting up there in age. There's a whole new set of toys here that he has to interact and play with.' So maybe he's just that way [paranoid]. Maybe that's just the way it is, and it seemed to be true. He was not fun to work with, in my opinion, and I hate to speak ill of the dead." [8:57 – 9:20]
Hulk Hogan faced Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, The Rock, Triple H, The Undertaker, and several others in 2002. He also feuded with Vince McMahon in 2003 before winning SummerSlam matches against Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Jim Ross on Hulk Hogan's lack of trust

In a recent Sportskeeda video, veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo said he knew Hulk Hogan would never trust him from the first moment they met.

Similarly, Jim Ross felt like the wrestling icon prioritized his creative direction over finances or anybody else on the show:

"Well, he didn't trust anybody, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson]. He thought everybody had an ulterior motive, and that was out to get him. I don't know why I would have went to the trouble of negotiating with him, which is another adventure, or anything like that. This is just my opinion, he was seemingly more concerned about creative and how he was gonna be used than the money he was offered on his contract, being a member of the team, all that stuff." [9:31 – 10:07]
In the same episode, Ross made a damning statement about Vince McMahon's "reckless" driving after the former WWE Chairman's recent car crash.

Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Danny Hart

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Edited by Danny Hart
