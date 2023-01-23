"That's so snowflake-ish" - Konnan criticizes Warner Bros. for banning Jay Briscoe tribute on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Konnan has criticized Warner Bros. Discovery for not allowing AEW to host a tribute show for the late Jay Briscoe.

The Ring of Honor legend recently passed away after a car accident. Following the incident, the entire wrestling world mourned the death of the record ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Konnan claimed that it was a snowflake-ish move from Warner Bros:

"Come on, the guy just passed away. How many people know what Jay Briscoe even said? It's not a mainstream thing, that's so snowflake-ish. The guy just passed away, you know what I'm saying? You can't give him a tribute?" said Konnan [6:30-6:49]

EC3 recently paid tribute to the late Jay Briscoe

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Jay Briscoe. During Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, he mentioned how tough things have been for him.

EC3 further discussed the outpouring of support the entire professional wrestling community has shown since Jay's tragic death. He said:

“It hasn’t been easy for a lot of the guys. Been tough. But what’s great about it, is the outpouring of support, each and everybody is giving each other through this like, everybody just checking in. Telling each other you love ‘em. It’s all we got man and it’s really cool… one of the best, it’s… in and out just sucks,” said EC3.

Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships by the end of 2022. The legendary duo beat FTR to become 13-time tag team champions in Ring of Honor.

The match was part of The Briscoe Brothers' trilogy with FTR. The newly crowned champions had previously lost two matches but prevented Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler from completing the clean sweep.

